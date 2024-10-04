ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has been called for security duty in the federal capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference.

According to Express News, under Article 245, Pakistan Army was approved for security of the SCO conference. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the security of important government buildings and red zone in Islamabad will be entrusted to the army.

It should be noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference will be held on October 15 and 16 in the federal capital Islamabad, whose security duty has been entrusted to the army from October 5 to 17. It should be noted that Rangers are already deployed in Islamabad.