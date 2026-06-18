Reacting to the rumors circulating about the marital life of Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina Ahuja has said that such news definitely affects her, but now she has learned to ignore them.

According to Indian media, 36-year-old Tina Ahuja, speaking in a recent interview, said that she has been hearing various speculations and news about her parents since childhood.

Tina Ahuja said that most of these things are baseless or exaggerated, which causes her mental distress.

She said that now she prefers to remain silent instead of giving an explanation on such rumors, because she has been seeing all this since the early days of her life.

Govinda’s daughter said that earlier this kind of news was limited to magazines and newspapers, then the era of the internet came and now these things have spread to Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Tina Ahuja said that in the world of showbiz, new stories have been coming out from the media in every era, so people associated with public life have to show strong nerves.

She added that it is not easy for any artist or his family to face constant speculation, however, with time, a person learns to deal with these situations.