Karachi:The suspects fled after throwing the cash and gold ornaments stolen from the house of Raza Jatoi, UC Chairman of District Malir Gulshan-e-Hadid, in the courtyard of the house two days ago.

According to SSP Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada, Raza Jatoi himself came to the police station and said that a theft took place at my house two days ago in which the suspects stole Rs 4 million in cash and Rs 2 million worth of gold ornaments and fled.

According to Raza Jatoi, yesterday my wife was feeding the cats in the courtyard when she saw the said money and gold ornaments lying in a bag.

Khaliq Pirzada was surprised and said that in this era it is difficult for a thief to return the stolen goods, however, the police are investigating further in this regard.