One of the greatest players in world football, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the first trillionaire footballer in history.

According to the latest Billionaires Index by the American magazine Bloomberg, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wealth is estimated at $1.4 billion.

Ronaldo, a Portuguese superstar and representative of the Saudi club Al-Nasr, has a wealth of more than three trillion 93 billion rupees in Pakistani currency.

Ronaldo’s wealth increased significantly when he signed a new contract with the Saudi club Al-Nasr in June this year, which is estimated to be worth about $400 million (more than one trillion 13 billion rupees).

Ronaldo’s billionaire status brings him into a rare group of athletes that includes basketball greats Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, as well as golfer Tiger Woods and tennis star Roger Federer.

Ronaldo has indicated that he is not currently considering retirement.