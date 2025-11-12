Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the explosion that took place outside the district courts in Islamabad. In a message posted on her official account on X (formerly Twitter), Oana Țoiu conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In her message, the Romanian Foreign Minister said “I am deeply saddened by the explosion outside the district courts in Islamabad yesterday. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and I wish a swift recovery to all the injured. My thoughts and solidarity are with the people of Pakistan as they face this heartbreaking tragedy.