The Embassy of Romania in Islamabad has expressed its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the tragic bomb explosion outside the district courts in Islamabad today. Ambassador Dan Stoenescu extended heartfelt sympathies and wished a swift recovery to all those injured in the incident. In this time of grief, the embassy affirmed its thoughts and solidarity with the people and authorities of Pakistan as they cope with the aftermath of this heartbreaking tragedy.