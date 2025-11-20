Exploring Synergies & Building Bridges Between the IT Sectors of Romania and Pakistan

Islamabad/Bucharest

The Embassy of Romania in Islamabad, in partnership with P@SHA – Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITeS and ANIS – Employers’ Association of the Software and Services Industry Romania, successfully organised the Romania–Pakistan IT Forum 2025, an online event that brought together the energy, creativity, and ambition of the two countries’ digital sectors.

Held on 20 November 2025, the forum represented an important step forward in building a stronger technological bridge between Romania and Pakistan. With over 100 IT companies from both countries participating, the event demonstrated the increasing interest in developing new partnerships, expanding market access, and sharing best practices in innovation and digital transformation.

The forum opened with high-level remarks from government leaders shaping the digital agendas of both nations. H.E. Radu-Dinel Miruță, Romania’s Minister of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and H.E. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Federal Minister for Science & Technology of Pakistan, highlighted the strategic value of deepening bilateral cooperation in the technology sector. Their interventions were followed by H.E. Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, and H.E. Ilyas Nizami, ambassador/designate of Pakistan to Romania, who underscored the importance of this dialogue in fostering economic growth and people-to-people connections.

H.E. Radu-Dinel Miruță, Romania’s Minister of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, highlighted that “it is essential that we identify solid pillars on which to build new bridges and strengthen our cooperation. In the IT sector, we already share many areas of common interest and complementary strengths. As a former software engineer myself, I have had the privilege of working closely with Pakistani engineers, and I can attest to their professionalism, creativity, and commitment. These experiences give me full confidence in the potential of our partnership moving forward.”

From the Romanian side, Andrei Miftode also participated. He is the Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, responsible for coordinating the activity and staff of the General Directorate for PNRR Management and Coordination, as well as the General Directorate for Electronic Communications, Digitalisation Policies and Strategies.

In his intervention, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science & Technology H.E. Minister Magsi declared that, while Romania is still an emerging destination for Pakistan’s IT exports, bilateral cooperation is growing and holds much greater potential. He underlined the need for regular B2B contacts, targeted meetups, business delegations, and Pakistan’s participation in Romania’s major digital events. He also invited Romanian companies to join Pakistan’s flagship platforms, including ITCN Asia and the DFDI Forum, to advance a long-term digital partnership.

Participants also received a comprehensive overview of the Romanian and Pakistani IT landscapes from Sajjad Syed, Chairman of P@SHA, and Edward Crețescu, President of ANIS. Their insights offered a clear picture of the complementary strengths of the two markets and highlighted the potential for companies to benefit from each other’s expertise and experience.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentations delivered by leading companies shaping the digital future of both countries. Romania was represented by innovators such as UiPath, Bitdefender, and SIMAVI, while Pakistan showcased major players such as Mercurial Minds, Alfoze Technologies, Systems Limited, and Metaviz Ltd. Their contributions illustrated not only the dynamism of each IT ecosystem but also the concrete opportunities for cooperation across fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, software development, and IT-enabled services.

The forum also featured case studies presented by Pakistani companies already working with Romanian partners. These examples demonstrated how trust, innovation, and mutual interest have begun to translate into successful business ventures, serving as models for future collaboration.

By providing a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and networking, the Romania–Pakistan IT Forum 2025 reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to strengthening their bilateral relationship through technology, innovation, and shared opportunities. With an ever-growing number of companies eager to connect, the forum helped lay the foundation for new synergies and long-term cooperation between two vibrant digital economies.