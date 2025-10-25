Romania celebrates the Armed Forces Day on Tuesday, by raising the National Flag in all military sites and through several military ceremonies.

In Bucharest, starting 11:00 hours, military ceremonies took place at the Monument of World War 2 Heroes and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Carol Park. Starting 18:30 hours, the soldiers from the “Mihai Viteazul” Guard Regiment 30 will conduct a ceremony on the following itinerary: Palatul Cercului Militar National, Regina Elisabeta Blvd., Operei Square, Leu Square, General Vasile Milea Blvd.

Romania celebrates the Armed Forces Day on October 25 because on this day, in 1944, the Romanian Army liberated Carei, the last Romanian city under foreign occupation.