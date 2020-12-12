Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that role of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is willy-nilly and the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore rally would be the last nail in the coffin of PDM.

In a statement here Saturday, he said that the leadership of the PPP is raising slogans of ‘Chalo Chalo Lahore Chalo’ but it lacks manpower even to show its presence in Lahore rally. He said it is a shame that the PPP that was founded in Lahore by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto cannot find sufficient workers in Lahore.

Haleem Adil said the people of Sindh who already face coronavirus are being sent to Lahore. The party of four provinces in past is now reduced to just four divisions and it is also being wiped out from there also, he added.

The PTI leader said that due to corruption and frauds, the politics of the PPP has already ended. He said on one hand they are talking about resignations and on the other they have written a letter to the election commission of Pakistan to seek permission to hold bye elections in Umerkot, Sanghar and Malir. He said this shows the double standards of the PPP.

He said that these people are talking about resignations but are also preparing for elections. He said the PDM has become a movement to spread coronavirus from Karachi to Lahore. He said if they could summon courage to tender resignations we are fully ready for holding bye elections. He said in Sindh also the PTI would form its government. He said they should tender resignations as soon as they could.

Haleem Adil said that if these people are sincere with people they should arrange for mass tests for coronavirus to save the innocent lives. He said they make coronavirus test mandatory for the participants of their private programs but they care least for the lives of the poor people.

The Parliamentary Party Leader in Sindh Assembly said the Lahore rally would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the PDM. He said recently a big funeral was held in Lahore and the PDM rally could not match it. He said the failure of their Lahore rally would help these corrupt people to know their popularity.