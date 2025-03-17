The metallic screech of the Jaffar Express, halted abruptly by armed men, echoed the stark reality of Pakistan’s escalating security crisis. The hijacking, a chilling reminder of the nation’s vulnerability, underscored the inadequacy of conventional responses to the twin threats of Baloch separatism and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). In the aftermath, the familiar refrain of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) resurfaced, a testament to its acknowledged importance, yet equally, a lament for its incomplete execution.

The Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) and the federal minister of state for interior both stressed the eradication of terrorism through the full implementation of the revised 14-point NAP. This plan, born from the ashes of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, outlined a dual strategy: kinetic and non-kinetic. While the necessity of military action to neutralize armed threats was undeniable, the persistent neglect of the non-kinetic measures painted a grim picture of a nation fighting a symptom, not the root cause.

The Balochistan Chief Minister’s dismissal of socioeconomic and political grievances behind the Jaffar Express attack, while understandable in condemning the act of terrorism, revealed a dangerous disconnect. To label the incident purely as terrorism without acknowledging the festering wounds of deprivation and marginalization in Balochistan was to ignore the very fuel that fed the flames of insurgency.

Balochistan, a land of immense mineral wealth, remained shackled by medieval poverty in many of its regions. This stark disparity, coupled with the perceived lack of political representation for genuine Baloch leaders, created a fertile ground for exploitation by terrorist elements. The non-kinetic aspects of NAP, including a genuine reconciliation process and addressing the socioeconomic disparities, were not mere suggestions; they were vital components of a sustainable peace.

The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) merged areas, another hotspot of TTP activity, mirrored this pattern. Military operations, while essential, could not alone guarantee lasting stability. The region required comprehensive reforms, led by a capable civilian administration, to address the root causes of radicalization and provide alternative pathways for its disillusioned youth.

The Jaffar Express hijacking served as a stark reminder that Pakistan’s war against terrorism was not solely a military one. It was a battle for hearts and minds, a struggle against poverty and marginalization, and a fight for the soul of the nation. To truly eradicate terrorism, Pakistan needed to move beyond bullets and embrace the holistic approach outlined in the NAP, prioritizing both kinetic and, crucially, non-kinetic measures. Only then could the nation hope to secure a lasting peace and safeguard its integrity.