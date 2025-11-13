The new text of the 27th Constitutional Amendment will be presented in the Senate today for approval, with the session scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The amendment, which introduces significant constitutional and judicial changes, marks one of the most notable legislative developments in recent months.

In addition to the Senate session, a meeting of the federal cabinet has also been convened this afternoon. The cabinet is expected to approve corresponding changes in the existing laws in light of the newly introduced constitutional amendments.

The National Assembly approved the 27th Amendment yesterday with a two-thirds majority. The opposition benches strongly protested the move, tearing up copies of the bill and staging a demonstration in front of the Speaker’s dais before boycotting the proceedings. Despite the protest, the government had sufficient numbers, with 234 members voting in favor — well above the 224 votes required for passage. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), however, voted against the bill.