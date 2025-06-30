KARACHI :The death toll in Karachi building collapse has risen to 16 as search for survivors continued into the night, with rescuers searching through the rubble for more trapped victims.A five-storey residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, on Friday, leaving several people trapped under the rubble. According to rescue sources, 10 others were pulled out alive — one of them in critical condition.Rescue teams, police, and Rangers reached the scene shortly after the incident and launched relief operations. Rescuers have been using heavy machinery to remove the debris.

Local residents are also actively assisting in rescue 25-30 people trapped under the rubble.

Rescue officials reported that 10 injured individuals — including three women — have been shifted to the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital. Hospital authorities have confirmed that one of the injured women is in critical condition.An Edhi Foundation spokesperson stated that two bodies and five injured people were recovered from the debris. Emergency has been declared at both the Jinnah Hospital and the Civil Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that several families were living in the building, which was in a dilapidated condition.