LAHORE – Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, one of Pakistan’s most respected educationists and social reformers, passed away on Monday, leaving a profound void in the nation’s intellectual and social spheres.

Celebrated for her lifelong dedication to education, women’s rights, and public discourse, Dr. Zehra made significant contributions to shaping Pakistan’s academic and cultural landscape.

She completed her Ph.D. in History from the University of Hawaiʻi after studying at Lahore College for Women University and Government College University, Lahore. Over her career, she served as Principal of Lahore College for Women and Government College for Women, Gulberg, eventually becoming Professor Emeritus at Forman Christian College.

Specialising in Urdu literature and intellectual history, Dr. Zehra was a passionate advocate for educational reform, cultural preservation, and ethical values. She also held a UNESCO Chair in Cultural Heritage, emphasizing the safeguarding of Pakistan’s literary and intellectual traditions.

Dr. Zehra served as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Education and National Cohesion and chaired the National Commission on the Status of Women. Known for her courageous and thought-provoking views, she consistently encouraged public reflection on social justice, women’s empowerment, and historical consciousness.

Her influence extended well beyond academia. Through her lectures, writings, and public engagements, Dr. Zehra inspired generations to value education, civic responsibility, and ethical governance, leaving an enduring legacy of social reform and intellectual excellence.