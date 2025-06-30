The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), once envisioned as the guardian of the nation’s democratic ideals, today finds itself engulfed in controversies that deeply undermine public confidence in its neutrality and effectiveness. At the heart of this crisis lies not only the institution’s recent record but also a technical deadlock preventing its much-needed reconstitution.

Over the past three years, the ECP has struggled to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities. It failed to conduct genuinely free and fair elections, disregarded constitutionally mandated timelines, and issued decisions—such as denying a major political party its election symbol—that critics argue contradict democratic norms. While controversies have followed previous commissions too, particularly after the 2013 and 2018 elections, the present crisis is compounded by the inability, or unwillingness, of political actors to resolve institutional weaknesses through timely reform.

Following the expiry of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and the members from Sindh and Balochistan in January this year, the ECP should have undergone an essential reshuffle. However, a provision introduced under the controversial 26th Amendment allows incumbents to remain in office until successors are appointed. What was likely intended as a safeguard against institutional paralysis has instead become an obstacle to reform, with political stakeholders appearing comfortable with the status quo.

The government has shown little urgency to replace the outgoing commissioners. While the prime minister has formally written to the opposition leader to initiate consultations, he has not proposed an actual meeting date. On the other hand, the opposition leader insists on bypassing a direct meeting in favour of a parliamentary committee—a demand promptly rejected by the National Assembly Speaker. This deadlock benefits no one except those who prefer a pliant commission over a credible and independent electoral body.

It is worth recalling that the current procedure for appointments—requiring meaningful consultation between government and opposition—was established through the landmark 18th Amendment. The reform emerged from hard-earned lessons of Pakistan’s democratic journey: a neutral, broadly acceptable election commissioner could only be chosen through inclusive deliberation. Sidestepping this process now would be a serious blow to Pakistan’s democratic progress, especially after decades of military rule.

Both the government and opposition must remember that public faith in elections is the cornerstone of democracy. The ruling party should set aside tactical interests and act to restore the ECP’s legitimacy. Equally, the opposition must stop viewing refusal to engage as a strategy; instead, it should actively demand consultations, pushing publicly and consistently for dialogue.

Pakistan’s political history has repeatedly shown that flawed elections fuel instability, alienate voters, and weaken the federation. To prevent repeating past mistakes, reconstituting the ECP swiftly, transparently, and in true democratic spirit is imperative. Only then can the commission hope to regain public trust and perform its constitutional duty as an impartial guardian of the electoral process.