Rawalpindi: The first day of play in the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa has ended.

In the match being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan scored 259 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their first innings on the first day, Saud Shakeel was at the crease with 42 and Salman Agha with 10 runs at the end of the game.

Pakistan’s first wicket fell for 35 runs when Imam-ul-Haq returned to the pavilion after scoring 17 runs, Abdullah Shafiq was out after scoring 57 runs.

Babar Azam once again failed to play a long innings and could only score 16 runs, Shan Masood was out for 87 runs and Mohammad Rizwan was out for 19 on a total score of 212.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Senoran Muthusamy took 2, 2 and Kagiso Rabada took one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan has made one change in the team, replacing fast bowler Hasan Ali with Asif Afridi, who is playing his Test debut.

Pakistan XI

Captain Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Asif Afridi.

South Africa XI

Captain Adam Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubb, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brewers, Kyle Vereen, Suman Harmer, Marco Jensen, Muttah Sammy, Keshav Maharaj and Rabada.