Islamabad : As Muharram-ul-Haram commences today, authorities across Punjab have rolled out extensive security and traffic arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of religious gatherings and processions. Law enforcement agencies have placed the province on high alert for the entire Ashura period, with tens of thousands of personnel deployed and strict monitoring mechanisms activated.

According to official data, more than 30,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed across Punjab to secure religious processions and majalis. In Lahore alone, over 3,000 personnel are performing security duties for 10 processions and 411 gatherings on the first day of Muharram. Across the province, 96 processions and 3,448 majalis were held under heightened security cover.

Authorities also confirmed that more than 15,000 community volunteers are assisting police in maintaining order and facilitating smooth religious observance. Central control rooms and surveillance systems have been activated to monitor activities in real time.

Lahore sees processions and majalis under strict monitoring

The Commissioner’s Office reported that 10 processions of various categories were taken out in Lahore on the first day of Muharram, including 8 category B and 2 category C processions. A total of 402 majalis were also held, comprising 45 category A, 261 category B, and 96 category C gatherings.

Officials said municipal arrangements for sanitation, routing, and facilitation of processions had been completed in advance, while live monitoring systems were operational through multiple control centres.

Punjab Police reiterated that security across the province had been placed on high alert following directives from Inspector General Abdul Karim, who ordered strict enforcement of Section 144 throughout the holy month.

Section 144 imposed with wide-ranging restrictions

To maintain law and order, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 across the province from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram, introducing a series of seven restrictions aimed at preventing any untoward incidents.

Under the notification, only pre-approved processions and gatherings are permitted, while all new assemblies, demonstrations, and unrelated activities have been strictly banned. The display of weapons and use of explosive or incendiary materials without prior permission has also been prohibited.

The restrictions further bar sectarian speeches, provocative slogans, and any material or activity likely to incite unrest. Authorities have also banned the collection of stones, bricks, or debris on rooftops along procession routes, as well as the construction of makeshift barricades or firing positions.

Spectators will not be allowed to gather on rooftops or shopfronts along procession routes, ensuring uninterrupted and secure movement of processions.

Targeted ban on motorcycle double riding

While most restrictions remain in place throughout the 10 days of Muharram, a specific ban on motorcycle double riding will be enforced only on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. Exceptions will apply to senior citizens, women, and law enforcement personnel.

Officials said the measures are designed to minimise security risks and maintain public order during peak gatherings.

Rawalpindi rolls out comprehensive security and traffic plan

In Rawalpindi, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani announced a detailed security and traffic plan, with more than 7,000 police personnel deployed across the city.

He said over 1,100 traffic police officials would manage movement during processions, while women police personnel would also be deployed for both security and traffic duties. More than 1,000 trained volunteers are also assisting police operations.

Security arrangements include protection for 475 processions and 2,201 majalis, supported by real-time monitoring through a dedicated Safe City control room.

“No person will be allowed entry without body search,” the CPO said, adding that parking near imambargahs is strictly prohibited and surrounding roads will be sealed during processions. Social media monitoring is also underway to curb sectarian content, with strict legal action planned against violators.

He said all arrangements were being implemented in line with directives from the Punjab chief minister and provincial police leadership.

Rawalpindi traffic plan issued

Separately, Rawalpindi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic management plan, deploying over 980 traffic wardens across the city.

Roads on procession routes will be fully closed and traffic diverted to alternative routes, where additional personnel will manage flow. Dedicated lanes for ambulances and emergency vehicles will remain open at all times.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam said strict enforcement will be carried out against double riding where applicable, as well as against vehicles without number plates or with obscured registration.

He urged citizens to cooperate by using alternative routes, stressing that smooth observance of Muharram depends on coordination between the public and traffic police.

Coordinated effort for peaceful observance

Across Punjab, authorities have emphasised that all measures, ranging from large-scale deployments and Section 144 restrictions to traffic management and surveillance, are aimed at ensuring a peaceful, secure, and well-coordinated observance of Muharram.