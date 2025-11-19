RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi launched its very first electric bus service on Wednesday by deploying 45 eco-friendly buses across four major routes in the city.

The inauguration, expected to be led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is a major milestone in Rawalpindi’s urban mobility agenda.

Part of Punjab’s wider push for sustainable transit, the project comes amid rising traffic congestion and deteriorating air quality.New electric routes connecting important high-traffic areas include Raja Bazaar to Koral Chowk, Saddar to Adiala Road and Munawar Colony, Saddar to Qabristan Chowk, and Marrir Chowk to 26 Number Chungi.

“Rawalpindi is moving toward a cleaner and quieter transport future, with a system built to accommodate thousands of passengers daily,” said an official associated with the project, noting that the shift to electric buses would slash emissions and reduce reliance on fuel.

After the inauguration, the chief minister is likely to get a comprehensive briefing about the development works in progress besides visiting the Kacheri Chowk construction site. The officials further said that in case of need, the service could be inaugurated by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while Maryam Nawaz was likely to attend between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm.The initiative on electric buses was launched with the aim of providing more reliable transport to residents, while minimizing pollution in one of the busiest cities in Punjab. It is a major step toward sustainable urban mobility in the province.