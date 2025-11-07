The possible wedding date of Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vijay Deverakonda has been revealed.

There has been no official announcement from Rashmika and Vijay regarding their engagement or marriage, however, reports are circulating in the Indian media that the two have started preparing for a new journey in their lives.

According to media reports, the couple, who worked together in Geetha Gundham, got engaged last month in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. It is being said that the ceremony was held on October 3, 2025, at Vijay Deverakonda’s residence, in which only close relatives and friends were present.

Now, news is circulating that the two actors plan to tie the knot in February 2026. Both the stars have remained silent in this regard, but recently, after seeing a ring on Rashmika’s finger in a video, speculations about their marriage have increased.

It may be recalled that when Rashmika was asked about her engagement during the promotions of her new film Thamma, she smiled and briefly replied, “Everyone knows about it.”