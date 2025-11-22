Lahore: Former captain Rashid Latif apologized for his controversial statement and posted his statement on X.

According to, former captain Rashid Latif has issued an explanation for removing Mohammad Rizwan from the captaincy, in which he apologized to the Pakistan Cricket Board and the public.

Rashid Latif said that he unconditionally apologizes for the speculation made on supporting Palestine, it was never my intention to harm anyone.

In his statement on X, Rashid Latif has also given a transparent explanation on surrogate advertising and cricket matters. The former captain has also promised to control public statements.

It should be noted that two different inquiries are underway in the NCCIA on Rashid Latif’s controversial statement.