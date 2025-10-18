Afghanistan cricket team captain Rashid Khan has removed the reference to “Lahore Qalandars” from his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Afghan player also made a biased post against Pakistan after his move. It should be remembered that this is the same franchise with which Rashid Khan has been playing in the Pakistan Super League.

The current tense relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have also started showing their effect on the cricket field. The Afghanistan Cricket Board has formally refused the tri-nation series with Pakistan, after which the PCB has decided to organize the series with another team.

Also read: PCB’s reaction to Afghanistan’s withdrawal from the tri-nation series has come to light

However, Rashid Khan’s removal of the name of Lahore Qalandars from his X account is being viewed with criticism and cricket fans are severely criticizing the Afghan captain’s behavior.