Rangers and police have prepared a joint action plan to prevent crimes, extortion and terrorism in the city.

According to Express News, a security conference was held at the Rangers Headquarters (Sindh) in Karachi under the chairmanship of Major General Muhammad Shamrez and IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The conference was attended by Additional IG Karachi, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch, all DIGs, Joint DG IB, Rangers and senior officers of sensitive agencies.

The conference reviewed the arrangements to improve the overall law and order situation in the city, while the meeting issued instructions to improve the overall law and order situation in the province, especially in Karachi, and to make joint operations of Rangers, police and intelligence agencies effective against terrorists and miscreants, and to further tighten the checking process at the city’s entry and exit points.

During the meeting, an action plan was drawn up to make the patrolling and snap checking process more effective to make the security of the business community and foreigners foolproof, in addition to making an effective and comprehensive plan against extortion, target killing, illegal display of weapons and other crimes.

According to the statement, the meeting emphasized cooperation between inter-provincial law enforcement agencies to suppress anti-national activities in every part of the province.

The Sindh Rangers spokesperson has appealed to the public to immediately inform the deployed Rangers personnel, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers Madagar WhatsApp number 03479001111 or SMS. The name of the informant will be kept confidential.