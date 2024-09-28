Beirut: Hashim Safiuddin is likely to be made the new head of Hezbollah after the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah.

According to Reuters, Hashim Safiuddin oversees Hezbollah’s political affairs as head of Hezbollah’s executive council. He is also part of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, which manages the group’s military operations.

Hashim Safiuddin was declared a terrorist by the US State Department in 2017. He is also the cousin and son-in-law of Hassan Nasrullah Shaheed.

Because of Hashim Safiuddin’s family ties with Hassan Nasrallah, there is a strong possibility that he will be chosen as the new head of the organization.