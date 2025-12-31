– Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that there is no political chaos in the country and that the only viable solution to political issues lies in dialogue.

Reacting to the recent visit of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister to Lahore, the PML-N leader said there was no situation in the city where even one or two thousand people had taken to the streets. He added that no signs of political unrest were observed during the visit.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that only around 50 to 100 individuals, led by Sohail Afridi, were seen involved in scuffles at the Punjab Assembly, stressing that such incidents do not indicate political anarchy. He said political parties continue to present their positions through the media on a daily basis.

He reiterated that political disputes can only be resolved through negotiations, noting that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly offered talks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The adviser said that the PTI founder does not believe in dialogue and has so far failed to take a clear stance on negotiations. However, he acknowledged that PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar and some senior party figures support talks.

Rana Sanaullah also alleged that PTI’s abusive social media brigade often targets its own leadership and claimed that during meetings, figures such as Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were advised against negotiations in favor of launching street protests.

He further said that during his four-year tenure in government, the PTI founder never engaged in dialogue with the opposition, calling current claims of negotiations merely rhetorical.

Warning the opposition, Rana Sanaullah said that any attempt by PTI to launch a street movement would fail miserably and that the government would take strict action against any efforts to create chaos or anarchy.