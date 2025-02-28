With the holy month of Ramazan set to begin in a day or two, an unfortunate and familiar trend has already surfaced: an unjustified surge in prices of essential commodities. While inflationary pressures have slightly eased compared to previous years, the common Pakistani continues to struggle with financial hardships. The additional burden of Ramazan-related price hikes only exacerbates these difficulties, making it increasingly challenging for households to arrange a decent sehr or iftar.

The surge in prices during Ramazan is largely driven by increased demand for specific food items such as fruit, sugar, and gram flour. Given that many consumers tend to purchase in bulk—either for personal consumption or for distribution among the needy—market forces naturally push prices upward. However, this does not fully explain the extent of the inflation witnessed each year. Unscrupulous traders exploit the holy month as an opportunity to engage in profiteering, artificially creating shortages to maximize profits. Weak price control mechanisms and inadequate official oversight allow such malpractices to persist, leaving consumers at the mercy of market forces.

The state has a fundamental responsibility to intervene and ensure that essential commodities remain accessible to all citizens, particularly those from low-income backgrounds. There are two key steps that can help stabilize prices and provide relief to struggling families. Firstly, the government must introduce direct targeted subsidies for low-income groups. This can be achieved through cash transfers or the establishment of Ramazan-specific bazaars that provide essential commodities at subsidized rates. However, a crucial factor in this initiative’s success is ensuring that the products available in these special markets meet acceptable quality standards. With Utility Stores facing an uncertain future, the need for well-stocked and properly managed Ramazan bazaars has become even more pressing.

Secondly, price control mechanisms must be strengthened to prevent traders from exploiting the increased demand. Authorities often take superficial actions, such as temporarily arresting shopkeepers or publicizing price violations, but these measures rarely translate into long-term solutions. Instead of resorting to periodic crackdowns, a consistent and year-round price monitoring system is required. This system must be enforced strictly during Ramazan to prevent hoarding and artificial price inflation.

If the state fails to take meaningful action, consumers may resort to direct action, as seen in previous years when citizens launched a boycott of overpriced fruit. While such grassroots movements can exert pressure on market forces, the ultimate responsibility lies with the government to ensure that profiteering is curbed effectively. The arrival of Ramazan should be a time of spiritual reflection and community solidarity, not a period of financial distress caused by market manipulation. It is imperative for the authorities to uphold their duty and protect the public from exploitation during this sacred month.