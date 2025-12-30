Rain and snowfall over mountainous areas are forecast to begin in Balochistan from today.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain accompanied by strong winds is expected from today until January 1.

Meanwhile, several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive rain along with moderate snowfall.

Karachi Weather Update

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, light rain is also expected today in Karachi and Hyderabad. After rainfall, temperatures in Karachi are likely to drop further.

The Met Office said humidity levels in Karachi are currently at 76 percent, and a western weather system may affect the city between Tuesday and Wednesday.