The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather outlook for June 7 to 12, forecasting mixed weather conditions across the country.

According to NDMA, hot and dry weather is likely to persist in Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan.

From June 7 to 10, heat intensity is expected to increase in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and northern Punjab.

The authority added that rainfall is likely on June 11 and 12 in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northern Punjab, with strong winds also expected in several areas, including Rawalpindi and Lahore.

NDMA further stated that Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and other parts of Sindh will continue to experience hot and dry conditions.

In Balochistan, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Zhob and Musakhel on June 11 and 12.

Rain is also forecast for Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Peshawar during the same period.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are likely to receive intermittent rainfall between June 7 and 12.