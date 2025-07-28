The sudden and mysterious arrival of 25 police officers at the house of India’s world-famous actor Aamir Khan has fans worried.

According to Indian media, a team of around 25 Inspector General of Police officers suddenly arrived at Aamir Khan’s house in the Bandra area.

In the videos that went viral on social media, it can be seen that the police officers dressed in uniform and in official vehicles reached the actor’s house.

Earlier, tight security was also seen around Aamir Khan’s house and no one was being allowed to go to the street.

Even the media was kept away from actor Aamir Khan’s house so that the arrival of the police officers could be kept secret.

This mysteriousness of the incident created a wave of concern and curiosity among fans and the media and everyone was worried about the beloved actor.

Along with the videos, various speculations also started spreading which has further complicated the matter.

Someone said that it was possibly due to the actor’s high-alert security due to a threat.

However, some considered it to be part of a film or shooting event. Fans were worried that if the police had brought so many officers, then there might be something bigger.

Reliable sources have claimed that this police team had arrived for a goodwill visit aimed at acknowledging the popularity of his role in Aamir Khan’s film “Sarfarosh” (1999).

In this film, Aamir Khan played the role of an honest IPS officer. The police appreciated his services on the completion of 25 years of the film and this visit was done to show this respect.

However, Aamir Khan’s team told the media that they are also still investigating the incident and have not reached any final conclusion yet.

They clarified that any legal or media authorities are being contacted to find out the real reason.