ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the Qatari Minister of Commerce, during which it was agreed to increase investment and cooperation between the two countries.

Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It should be noted that the Qatari Minister is visiting Pakistan to co-chair the sixth meeting of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the positive direction of Pakistan-Qatar relations, which are based on shared beliefs, values ​​and mutual respect. He appreciated Qatar’s role as an important partner of Pakistan and an influential regional mediator.

In the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation, emphasizing opportunities in energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism and infrastructure development.

He highlighted Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invited Qatari investors to explore new avenues of cooperation under the government’s Special Investment Facilitation Council framework.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani conveyed the best wishes of the Qatari leadership and reiterated Qatar’s commitment to further deepening economic ties with Pakistan. He said that the sixth session of the JMC provided an important platform to review existing cooperation and identify new initiatives to advance the mutual partnership.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for Qatar’s continued support on regional and global issues and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen cooperation in regional and multilateral fora.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close ties to translate shared understandings into tangible outcomes, including through business-to-business linkages and further facilitation of investment projects.