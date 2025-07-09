ISLAMABAD : Qatari Princess Sheikha Asma Al Thani has conquered Nanga Parbat, becoming the first woman from her country to conquer that peak.She hoisted the national flag on Nanga Parbat braving the challenges like harsh weather and dangerous paths.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Alhamdolillah, Nanga Parbat. My ninth 8000er and one of the toughest climbs I’ve faced. This mountain tested me in ways I didn’t expect, from black ice beneath my feet to rockfall every few seconds. A constant reminder of how fragile life truly is.”Her this achievement marks her ninth successful attempt to conquer 14 highest peaks. The successful attempt to ace Nanga (aka the killer mountain) propelled her to the distinguished panel among the mountaineers who have climbed the top mountains.

Her achievement is a shining example to make women empowered.