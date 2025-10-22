Lahore: The Punjab government has decided to take strict action against extremists and illegal immigrants who have taken up arms against the state under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The third consecutive extraordinary meeting on law and order was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in which extraordinary and historic decisions were taken to establish the state writ of the Punjab government and the rule of law. It was decided in the meeting that the implementation of the Loudspeaker Act will be made mandatory and further tightened in Punjab, and it was decided to establish a whistleblower cell in every district. The Punjab government has established a special cell in the Punjab Police Helpline 15 against extremist parties and illegal international citizens and it was said that the people of Punjab should immediately call 15 for information about extremist parties and illegal immigrants. The meeting decided that the pace of measures to rid the province of illegal weapons would be accelerated and tightened, the culture of dalo, gangsterism and mafia culture in Punjab would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and it was decided to immediately make the peace committees more effective and more active, and the Punjab peace committees would be kept on board for all ongoing operations.

The announcement said that under the Punjab government’s vision of a state at the doorstep of the people, mobile police station services would be provided to every citizen.

In the meeting, the provincial government once again clarified that combing operations and operations are only against specific extremist mindsets, not against any sect or faith. The government has also decided to strictly ban and take action on advertisements, pictures and placards of extremist groups.

Similarly, all district administrations of Punjab will update combing operation reports against illegal international residents daily. The Punjab administration will have to update the district reports on a daily basis on how many illegal residents are involved in business where.

It was decided in the meeting that the district administration will report daily how many illegal international residents have been sent to the deportation center for deportation. The Punjab administration will tell daily how many international residents have been brought into the tax net.

The Punjab government said that the public should not rent out shops or houses to illegal residents, otherwise action will be taken under the Tenancy and Passport Act.

It was clarified in the meeting that cases will be registered under the PECA Act against those spreading hateful content on social media. A zero tolerance policy has been implemented in the province against mischief and hatred on social media.

It was further informed that terrorism laws will be applicable on those who close illegal gatherings or markets.