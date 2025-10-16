Lahore: The Punjab government has decided to deal with those challenging the state writ with an iron hand in order to close the chapter of politics of violence and bloodshed and announced important steps.

The second extraordinary meeting on law and order was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in which it was decided to further tighten the noose against those who spread bloodshed, mischief and sedition and riots in the name of protest.

The statement said that the Punjab government has decided to deal with those challenging the state writ with an iron hand.

The Punjab government has decided to register a case under the PECA Act for the provocative and false statement on the X-account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan about 400 bodies.

The provincial government has made it clear that the goal of the state is to end riots and not any religious party or belief, the actions are only against those who have a history of destroying peace.

The meeting decided that terrorism cases will be registered against those who use mosque pulpits and seminary forums in Punjab to promote hatred, chaos or violence, and action will be taken under terrorism laws against those who undermine the sanctity of seminaries and sow seeds of hatred or violence in the minds of children.

It was decided that the Punjab government should impose a complete ban on the use of nailed sticks, petrol bombs and all types of weapons during protests.

The Punjab government decided to take immediate action against the violation of loudspeaker laws and Section 144 is in force across Punjab, for the violation of which cases will be registered under the Terrorism Act.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, decided to take strictest action against the facilitators and supporters of extremist groups and said that the Terrorism Act will be applicable on those who forcefully close markets, shops or transport.

Similarly, cases will be registered under the PECA Act against those spreading hateful content on social media, and a zero-tolerance policy will be implemented for those spreading incitement, hatred and sedition on social media.

The Punjab government has decided to impose a complete ban on all illegal activities of extremist groups and delegate immediate action powers to security agencies.