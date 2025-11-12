Lahore: Valerie Hickey, Global Director of the World Bank’s Climate Change Group, has declared Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif a “climate change warrior” and a “climate leader”.

The World Bank invited the Punjab government to join the global environmental market and assured its cooperation.

Valerie Hickey, while talking to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said that they are ready to cooperate in the projects of Clean Punjab, AQI, transport, forests, and wildlife. Environmental improvement projects have emerged as a symbol of Punjab’s identity and commitment at the global level. As a female Chief Minister, you have become an example of commitment, imagination, and creativity in the environmental sector, which is a matter of joy.

Valerie Hickey appreciated the points of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s speech. She also read three excerpts of her speech to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Valerie Hickey told Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif that she liked your sentence very much that “COP 30 should be remembered as a pledge of firm determination and will rather than just a meeting to express ideas. You are right that the Global South has emerged as a meaningful voice, not a protest.”

Valerie Hickey said that she completely agrees with you that “Environmental improvement is not charity, it is justice.” She said that your plans for environmental improvement in Punjab are impressive, and the Punjab government’s starting work on the environmental improvement agenda without waiting for anyone is commendable.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked Valerie Hickey for her sentiments and appreciation. She said that she wants to make Punjab an exemplary example of environmental improvement not only in the region but also in the whole world.

Valerie Hickey accepted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Ministers Rana Sikandar and Zeeshan Rafique, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman P&D Naeem Rauf, DG EPA Imran Hamid were also present in the meeting.