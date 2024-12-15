Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz left for her home after completing her visit to China. Maryam Nawaz was seen off at the airport by China’s Director of Foreign Affairs Miss Helen and other senior officials.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid an eight-day visit to China on the official invitation of the Communist Party of China and was accompanied by Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Uzma Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Kirmani on this official visit.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited AI Force Tech, a robotic agricultural equipment manufacturer in Beijing. In addition, she also visited Blue Tech Air Alliance, Hai Jia Medical, Shi Ji Tan Hospital and Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport. She also met and attended lunch with the Minister of the Communist Party of China.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also met with the Chinese Minister of Environment, where she delivered a keynote address at a conference on environmental pollution. She also visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China, Junco Solar Company, Experimental School, Huawei Technologies, BGI Genomix and Minhang District Industrial Zone in Shanghai.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with high-level delegations of the ruling party of China, also addressed the Punjab-China Investment Conference, and signed MoUs with Chinese companies in other sectors including eco-friendly transport, agriculture, health.