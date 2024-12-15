ISLAMABAD: With the support of the Special Investment Facility Council (SIFC), the State Bank’s foreign exchange reserves have crossed $12 billion after two years and five months.

By November 2024, the State Bank’s reserves stood at $12.04 billion, an increase of $620 million weekly.

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves are $16.62 billion and the reserves of commercial banks are $4.58 billion.

SIFC has played a key role in restoring the policymaking environment and the confidence of the business community, facilitating investors and the business community for economic stability.

SIFC’s support and the trend of increasing foreign exchange reserves are a reflection of the improvement in Pakistan’s financial condition.