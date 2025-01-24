Islamabad: With the consensus of the government and the opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Junaid Akbar Khan has been elected as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

The meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was held under the chairmanship of Special Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq, where Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of the ruling party PML-N, Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz proposed the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Junaid Akbar for the chairmanship.

PML-N senators Afnanullah Khan and Qasim Noon supported Junaid Akbar’s name.

PTI’s Riaz Fatiana and all PML-N members also supported Junaid Akbar’s name, after which Junaid Akbar Khan was elected as the chairman of the PAC unopposed.

Junaid Akbar Khan said that he is grateful to all the members, our wish was that Sheikh Waqas Akram should become the chairman of the PAC, he was a member of the assembly for 11 years but has no experience of PAC.

He said that he will try to fulfill his responsibilities in a better way with his fellow members.

Junaid Akbar Khan said that he is grateful to the government and the party, he will try to fulfill his responsibilities well, this is a new thing for me, all are senior people, we will learn from them.

He said that he will fulfill the responsibility given by my leader in a good way.

Earlier, the government and PTI had agreed on the name of the Chairman Public Accounts Committee and the parties had agreed on the name of Junaid Akbar instead of Sheikh Waqas Akram.

For the Chairman PAC, PTI prepared a panel of new names from which the name of Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram was removed and Adil Bazai was added to the panel in his place.

However, Chief Whip Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was quoted as saying that the government and PTI had agreed on the name of Junaid Akram.

Earlier, the Speaker of the National Assembly informed the opposition about the election of the PAC Chairman and instructed the PAC members to remain in Islamabad. After final consultation, a PAC meeting was convened in which the PAC Chairman was elected.