ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the Minister for Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Vogar Mustafayev, where the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthen and diversify relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the current pace of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially trade, energy, investment and defence sectors.

The Azerbaijani Minister for Defence Industry thanked the Prime Minister for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Pakistan.

Vogar Mustafayev is visiting Pakistan to co-chair the 8th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Azerbaijan in Islamabad.