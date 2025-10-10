Defense Minister Khawaja Asif says that Imran Khan brought thousands of Taliban to Pakistan and settled them, and even today PTI is talking about talks with terrorists.

Posting a message on the social networking website “X”, Khawaja Asif said that despite years of negotiations with the Afghan government and delegations coming and going to Kabul, the bloodshed in Pakistan has not stopped.

He said that the blood of our army and people has been shed for years, and the funerals of soldiers are being held every day.

Khawaja Asif said that we are paying the price of 60 years of hospitality to 6 million Afghan refugees with our own blood.

The Defense Minister clarified that the time has come for Afghan guests to go to their homes and stop this gratuitous and benevolent killing. How can these guests be who shed the blood of their hosts and provide shelter to murderers?