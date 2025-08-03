Daily The Patriot

Pakistan

PTI President and former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi arrested

August 3, 2025

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir President and former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was taken into custody.

According to the police, Abdul Qayyum Niazi had arrived in Samahani to address a rally, from where he was taken into custody.

The police said that Abdul Qayyum Niazi was taken into custody before participating in the rally. Qayyum Niazi is being transferred to Mirpur after his arrest.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir from August 4, 2021 to April 14, 2022.

