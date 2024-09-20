KARACHI: History was made due to the boom in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, for the first time the index crossed the level of 82 thousand points.

Positive economic indicators, current account deficit surplus, government foreign exchange reserves reaching a 26-month high with 9 billion 51 billion dollars, possible approval of the loan program from the IMF this month, hoping to receive inflows from other international financial institutions, Pakistan Stock X The change also accelerated on Friday, which crossed the new level of 82 thousand points of the index for the first time in the country’s history.

Due to the boom in the stock market, the share prices increased by 43% while the value of the shares increased by 57 billion 23 crore 23 lakh 73 thousand 348 rupees. At one point in the business period, there was a drop of 72 points, but due to the increase in purchasing activities on a sectoral basis, there was a boom for most of the period, which led to a sharp rise of 913 points at one point.

Profit-taking trend prevailed in the closing moments which reduced the aforementioned rate of bullishness resulting in close of trade with KSE 100 index gaining 615.16 points to close at a new high of 82074.45 points, KSE 30 index 234.45 points. With an increase of 26034.31 points, the KSE All Share Index closed at 52288.85 points with an increase of 279.07 points and the KMI 30 index closed at 130561.62 points with an increase of 664.65 points.

The business volume was 5.08% higher than Thursday and a total of 48 crore 23 lakh 73 thousand 803 shares were traded, while the scope of business activities was limited to the shares of 453 companies, in which 195 increased in price, 196 decreased in price and 62 decreased in price. I was stable.