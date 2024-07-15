The Muslim League is too late. The optimum moment to make this decision was on the evening of May 10, 2023.What happened in this country on May 9 was a terrifying action. It was time to make such a decision that could serve as a lesson for the times to come.

The May 9 episode was not a political demonstration, but the start of a civil war. It was an attempt to provoke the country into a dreaded civil war.

The decision should have been taken that night or week. But It couldn’t decide. The N-League administration faced the same procrastination as Shakespeare’s Hamlet: to be or not to be.

If the government makes such a choice, what will happen? The government will not make a decision and have it put into effect across the nation that same evening. It is required under the Election Act and the Pakistani Constitution that the government submit a reference to the Supreme Court, which will rule in favor of the government’s stance on the reference. The political party will thereafter be outlawed. So, given these facts, what are the chances that this reference would be successful? When the Full Court has just said in its recent judgment that PTI is a political party (emphasis added) and it should be given reserved seats?

Under the anti-terrorism statute, the government must provide a reasonable rationale for implementing the prohibition.So, would the administration claim that it took more than a year to decide on the events of May 9? Will this be accepted by the courts?

The PML-N appears to be aware of the fate of this reference and has simply devised a counter-offensive plan. This is somewhat correct. Reasonableness and performance cannot overcome the PTI narrative. It is a hostile environment with no tolerance for disagreement. There is nothing except hatred and post-truth. However, this may be a political message. Will it go to court? Delay in decision-making is critical.