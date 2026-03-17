KARACHI : The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong recovery in the market on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 index showing significant gains.

At the start of trading on the second day of the business week, the stock exchange opened on a positive note, and the benchmark index surged by over 2,000 points, reaching the 151,000 mark.

This rebound comes after a sharp decline the previous day, when the KSE-100 index closed in the negative zone, falling by 4,687 points to 149,178.

The early trading optimism reflects renewed investor confidence as the market seeks to recover from recent losses.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current account achieved a record surplus of $42.7 million in February, up from $6.8 million in January, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

Exports reached $2.48 billion, imports totaled $5.15 billion, and remittances contributed $3.288 billion.

The SBP noted that during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, the current account showed a cumulative deficit of $700 million, compared to a $479 million surplus in the same period last year.