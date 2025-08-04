Islamabad : The equity market opened the week on a positive note, extending last week’s record-setting momentum amid sustained investor interest in upcoming corporate earnings and fiscal developments.The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index climbed to an intraday high of 142,174.23, gaining 1,139.25 points, or 0.81%, while touching a low of 141,607.00, reflecting an increase of 572.02 points, or 0.41%, from the previous close of 141,034.98.

“Stocks trading at new all time [high] amid speculations ahead of major earnings announcements due this week.,” said Ahsan Mehanti, Managing Director and CEO of Arif Habib Commodities. “Strong financial results, rupee stability and thin inflation data played catalyst role in bullish activity at PSX,” he added.

On Friday, the KSE-100 Index had settled at 141,034.98 points, up 1,644.56 points, or 1.18%, from the previous close of 139,390.42. The index had touched a high of 141,160.93 and a low of 138,957.70 during the session. The bourse ended the week at an all-time closing high, recording a cumulative gain of 1,828 points, or 1.31%, for the week.Analysts expect the upward trend to persist, bolstered by anticipation around upcoming corporate earnings and developments in the resolution of the circular debt issue.

While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held the key interest rate at 11%, defying expectations of a 50 to 100 basis point cut, the decision came amid inflation concerns. Headline inflation rose to 4.1% year-on-year in July, up from 3.2% in June, driven by a fading base effect and cost-side pressures.The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) recorded a 0.9% year-on-year decline in July, compared to a 1.9% fall in June and a 15.7% increase in July 2024. On a month-on-month basis, SPI rose 3.1% in July 2025.