Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Indian-backed Fitna-ul-Kharij and Fitna-ul-Hindustan in Islamabad G-11 Courthouse and prayed for the highest ranks of those martyred in the attack and for patience for their families.

The Prime Minister said in a statement that all the sympathies of the entire nation, including mine, are with the families of the martyrs.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed to provide them with the best medical facilities.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the terrorist attacks on unarmed citizens of Pakistan by Indian terrorist proxies are condemnable. He has directed to investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

The Prime Minister says that innocent children were also attacked in Wana at that time by the Fitna-ul-Kharijites, who are operating from Afghanistan on the behest of India. No matter how much we condemn these attacks with Indian backing and from Afghan soil, they are not enough. We will not let the blood of innocent Pakistanis go in vain.

He made it clear that the war against them will continue until the complete elimination of the monster of terrorism and the suppression of the last terrorist of Fitna-ul-Hindustan and Fitna-ul-Kharijites.

He said that such cowardly acts of terrorists cannot shake our resolve against terrorism. India should refrain from the heinous act of spreading terrorism through proxies in the region.

The Prime Minister has said that the time has come for the world to condemn such nefarious conspiracies of India. The terrible face of India’s destruction of peace in the region has been badly exposed before the whole world. Both the attacks are the worst examples of Indian state terrorism in the region.