Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif meet, discuss ongoing tension on Pak-Afghan border

By: DailyPakistan

Published: October 12, 2025 | Updated 5 hours ago

Lahore: Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif and President of PML-N Mian Nawaz Sharif met in Jati Umra in which they had a detailed discussion regarding the ongoing tension on the Pak-Afghan border.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif had reached Jati Umra where the two leaders also held detailed consultations on the political situation in the country.

According to sources, the Prime Minister briefed Nawaz Sharif on the recent government measures and Nawaz Sharif provided guidance on national matters.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to the stability of the country and public relief.

