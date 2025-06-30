BAKU: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Azerbaijan and reaffirmed their commitment to meaningful progress in relations between the two countries and discussed important regional developments.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankandi, Azerbaijan.

The statement said that in the meeting, the two leaders took a comprehensive review of Turkey-Pakistan bilateral relations and discussed important regional developments.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to meaningful progress in relations between Pakistan and Turkey in all key areas and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation in the areas of trade, defense, energy, regional connectivity and investment.

In a meeting between Shahbaz Sharif and Recep Tayyip Erdogan for this purpose, it was agreed to exchange high-level delegations between the two countries so that the understanding reached between the two leaders can be finalized soon.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to work with Turkey to advance the common goals of peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.