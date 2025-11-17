Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the new Shalimar Express, the upgradation of Karachi Cantt Station, modern passenger cabins and lounges in Karachi.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Cantt Station Karachi has been renovated in the best way and the Shalimar Express has been made new.

Addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of the renovation of the Cantt Station and the inauguration of the Shalimar Express in Karachi, the Prime Minister said that the Cantt Station Karachi has been renovated in the best way.

He said that the passenger waiting room, dining room, automatic ticket system are very wonderful, the work has been done brilliantly at the Cantt Station.

The Prime Minister said that the excellent work of the Shalimar Express has been done through outsourcing, the first class and economy class of the Shalimar Express are worth seeing, this train has been completely renovated.

He said that Karachi is a city of lights, the cleanliness of the railway station is the responsibility of Karachi Waste Management.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a one-day visit. Upon arrival in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and top provincial officials welcomed the Prime Minister.