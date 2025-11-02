Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have congratulated the national team on winning the T20 series against South Africa.

In a message on the social networking website X, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the Chairman PCB and the team for the outstanding performance of the national team.

While congratulating them, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the brilliant success in the T20 series against South Africa is a matter of pride for the entire nation.

Maryam Nawaz said that the determination, hard work and unity shown by the national team for the victory is commendable. It is hoped that the cricket team will maintain its winning track.

It may be recalled that in the third T20 match played last night, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 4 wickets to win the three-match series 1-2.