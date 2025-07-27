ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday conferred the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on General Michael E. Kurilla, Commander of United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), during a formal ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The honour was awarded in recognition of General Kurilla’s exemplary military service and his significant role in bolstering strategic defence ties between Pakistan and the United States. His leadership has been pivotal in deepening counterterrorism cooperation, enhancing mutual understanding, and reinforcing regional stability efforts, the Pakistani military’s media wing said in a statement.General Kurilla’s visit highlighted the growing depth of bilateral military collaboration. The ceremony was marked by a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, underscoring the esteem with which he is held by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

High-level meetingsDuring his visit, General Kurilla held high-level meetings with Pakistani leadership, including President Zardari and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff. Discussions focused on regional security dynamics, emerging transnational threats, and avenues for joint military engagement and training.

The award, a rare distinction for foreign military officials, reflects Pakistan’s appreciation of Kurilla’s unwavering support and enduring commitment to strengthening defence cooperation.

General Kurilla’s visit coincided with the Central & South Asia Chiefs of Defence Conference, hosted by Pakistan. Delegations from the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan participated in the two-day forum held in Islamabad.