ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has welcomed the report released by the United Nations human rights experts.

The global report has expressed serious concerns about the military actions taken by India against Pakistan in May this year and their impact on international peace and stability.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the President said that the report reaffirms Pakistan’s long-standing position that the unilateral use of force across international borders is a violation of the UN Charter and a serious infringement of Pakistan’s sovereignty.

In the report, Asif Zardari described the civilian casualties, damage to populated areas and religious sites in Pakistan during the May incidents, as well as the risks of escalation by India, as extremely worrying.

President Zardari appreciated the observations made in the report on India’s announcement of unilateral suspension of its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty, aggressive behavior and statements, and civilian casualties resulting from Indian aggression.

He said that the Indus Waters Treaty is an international agreement and a foundation for regional stability. India’s disregard for the agreed dispute resolution mechanism and actions affecting the flow of water could lead to consequences based on serious human rights violations, including those of Pakistan.