President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday paid tribute to security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district.

In their separate statements, they applauded the security forces for killing 22 Khawarij in the operation.

In a statement the President said, “Defeating terrorists in every possible way and eliminating them is our top priority.”

“The sacrifices of security forces for the safety and stability of the nation are commendable,” he said adding, “The commitment and professional performance of security forces to maintain peace and order in the country are exemplary.”

The President said, “The nation should fully cooperate with security institutions so that complete eradication of terrorism can be achieved.”

In his statement, the Prime Minister lauded security forces for killing 22 Fitna al Khawarij terrorists in the operation. He said, “Security forces are achieving great successes against terrorism during the Operation Azme Istehkam.”

The Prime Minister said, “The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s forces in this war against terrorism. We are determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.”